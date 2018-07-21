Farrell was shuttled to the big leagues to serve as the Cubs' 26th man for Saturday's doubleheader against St. Louis, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Farrell has appeared in 19 games for the Cubs in 2018, logging a 3.86 ERA and 1.36 WHIP with 37 strikeouts across 28 innings. Look for him to serve as a middle-relief option while with the club.