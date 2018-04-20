Cubs' Luke Farrell: Called up to majors
Farrell was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Farrell has acted as a starter for the I-Cubs this season, but he'll head to the Cubs' bullpen for now to replace long reliever Eddie Butler (groin), who was placed on the disabled list in a corresponding move. The 26-year-old Farrell likely won't be used in high-leverage innings given his 5.91 ERA in two Triple-A starts.
