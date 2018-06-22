Cubs' Luke Farrell: Candidate for spot start Saturday
Farrell could start Saturday's game against the Reds if he isn't used out of the bullpen Friday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Cubs manager Joe Maddon said that the team wouldn't name a starter for Saturday until after Friday's contest is completed, but Farrell looks to be a leading candidate to fill the opening in the rotation, which was created by Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers. Though Farrell has been used exclusively out of the bullpen in his 12 appearances with the big club, he logged five innings in long relief June 2 and previously made five starts at Triple-A Iowa, so he should be sufficiently stretched out. If Farrell is bypassed for Saturday's starting nod, Iowa hurler Alec Mills, who hasn't pitched since June 17, could be promoted to fill the void.
