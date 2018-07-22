Cubs' Luke Farrell: Could start Monday vs. Arizona
Farrell could be a candidate to make a spot start Monday against the Diamondbacks, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
Farrell was added to the Cubs' roster as the 26th man ahead of Saturday's doubleheader and will stick around with the big club after the team optioned reliever Dillon Maples to Triple-A Iowa on Sunday. Since Farrell went unused in relief for the twin bill, the Cubs could be saving him for Monday, when a temporary sixth starter will be needed after Chicago opened the first half with six games in five days. Farrell hasn't covered more than three innings in an appearance at the major- or minor-league level since June 2, so he would likely be held to a restricted pitch count if he receives the nod Monday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...