Farrell could be a candidate to make a spot start Monday against the Diamondbacks, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Farrell was added to the Cubs' roster as the 26th man ahead of Saturday's doubleheader and will stick around with the big club after the team optioned reliever Dillon Maples to Triple-A Iowa on Sunday. Since Farrell went unused in relief for the twin bill, the Cubs could be saving him for Monday, when a temporary sixth starter will be needed after Chicago opened the first half with six games in five days. Farrell hasn't covered more than three innings in an appearance at the major- or minor-league level since June 2, so he would likely be held to a restricted pitch count if he receives the nod Monday.