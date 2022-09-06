site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Luke Farrell: Designated for assignment
Farrell was designated for assignment Tuesday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Farrell has a 4.09 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and nine strikeouts in 11 innings across four appearances out of the big-league bullpen. The move clears a roster spot for Tuesday's starter, Wade Miley.
