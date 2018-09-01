Farrell was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Saturday.

Farrell and Rob Zastryzny were removed from the 40-man roster to clear space for Terrance Gore and Taylor Davis. The 27-year-old has a career 5.17 ERA in 44.1 major-league innings, though his 3.64 ERA for Triple-A Iowa could be enough for another team to claim him off waivers.

