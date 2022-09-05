Farrell covered two scoreless innings out of the bullpen in Saturday's 8-4 loss to the Cardinals, striking out two while allowing no hits and issuing two walks.

Farrell made a pair of abbreviated starts Aug. 24 against St. Louis and Aug. 31 in Toronto, but he'll likely work in relief moving forward with Wade Miley (shoulder) set to return from the 60-day injured list to start Tuesday and with Justin Steele (back) expected to rejoin the rotation later on this week. Don't expect the right-hander to have much fantasy value while typically working in lower-leverage spots or as a mop-up man out of the bullpen.