Cubs manager David Ross said Farrell is expected to receive a call-up from Triple-A Iowa to start Wednesday's game against the Cardinals at Wrigley Field, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Ross said he wanted to wait until Tuesday's doubleheader with St. Louis concludes before locking Farrell in for Wednesday's start, but the Cubs look to be leaning toward bringing up the 31-year-old lefty journeyman to fill the opening in the rotation rather than calling up one of their top two pitching prospects -- Caleb Kilian or Hayden Wesneski -- from Triple-A. Farrell, who made 20 appearances in the majors with the Twins in 2021, has pitched exclusively at Iowa this season, compiling a 5.03 ERA and 1.46 WHIP across 59 innings.