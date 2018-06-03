Farrell (2-2) was the winning pitcher in Saturday's 14-inning game against the Mets. He tossed five scoreless innings of relief and allowed just two hits and two walks while striking out seven.

Farrell came on in the ninth inning and got his team all the way through the 13th, which helped the Cubs only use five pitchers versus the eight trotted out by New York. The 26-year-old will undoubtedly be unavailable Sunday after recording a season high in innings pitched, but his effort should allow other Chicago relievers to be ready.