Cubs' Luke Farrell: Returns to Triple-A
The Cubs optioned Farrell to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
Farrell posted a 4.78 ERA and 1.31 WHIP across 116.2 innings at the Triple-A level in 2017 with three different organizations. The 26-year-old had a solid stint in the majors with the Reds as well with three earned runs allowed on five hits and seven walks over 10.1 innings, and a low-leverage role is a possibility with the Cubs at some point in 2018..
More News
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
A lot has changed since our last look at the NL side of the player pool. Scott White and company...
-
Judge the new Howard?
You may think we've never seen a player like Aaron Judge before, but you don't need to go that...
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...
-
Draft Strategy: Innings a priority
Think you know what makes a good Fantasy pitcher? Our Scott White says the formula is changing...
-
SportsLine: Fade Hosmer, Godley
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Podcast: Who's third overall pick?
On today’s show we debate Trea Turner vs. Nolan Arenado third overall and tell you what you...