The Cubs optioned Farrell to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Farrell posted a 4.78 ERA and 1.31 WHIP across 116.2 innings at the Triple-A level in 2017 with three different organizations. The 26-year-old had a solid stint in the majors with the Reds as well with three earned runs allowed on five hits and seven walks over 10.1 innings, and a low-leverage role is a possibility with the Cubs at some point in 2018..