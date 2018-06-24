Cubs' Luke Farrell: Roughed up in spot start
Farrell (2-3) allowed three earned runs on two hits and two walks while striking out four across 2.2 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Reds.
Farrell made his first start of the season and quickly stumbled, allowing a two-run home run to the second batter he faced. He was forced into the rotation as the result of a doubleheader on Tuesday, so he isn't likely to see many more starts throughout the season. As a member of the Cubs' bullpen he has managed 30 strikeouts in 20 innings, but has failed to record a save or hold.
