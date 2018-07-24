Farrell (3-4) was tagged with the loss Monday against the Diamondbacks, as he allowed six earned runs on six hits and two walks over 3.1 innings. He struck out two.

Farrell was thrust into duty after a Saturday doubleheader messed with the Cubs' rotation this week, and the 27-year-old struggled. With the poor outing, Farrell saw his ERA climb from 3.86 to 5.17. The righty could slide into Chicago's bullpen moving forward, though the team may also decide to send him back to Triple-A Iowa so he can continue to work as a starter.