Hagerty (arm) hopes to resume throwing this weekend, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Hagerty, who last pitched professionally in 2008, has been slowed down a bit by a flexor strain. The 37-year-old was a first-round pick of the Cubs in 2002 but never got past the Single-A level as he dealt with a number of injuries. He said his goal is to pitch in the majors this season, but at this point, he should be considered organizational depth and a longshot to make an impact for Chicago.

