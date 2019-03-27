Cubs' Luke Hagerty: Out for season following surgery
Hagerty was recently diagnosed with an elbow injury that will require season-ending surgery, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
The injury likely spells an end to one of the best comeback stories of spring training, as Hagerty had earned an invite to the Cubs' big-league camp after a 13-year layoff from professional baseball. A first-round pick of the Cubs in 2002, Hagerty struggled through injuries and ineffectiveness in the lower minors and stepped away from the game for over a decade before flashing an upper-90s fastball while working out over the winter. The 37-year-old was expected to open the season at Triple-A Iowa or Double-A Tennessee, but the elbow injury will spell an end to that plan. While Bastian notes that Hagerty won't require Tommy John surgery, the elbow procedure could prompt the lefty to hang up his cleats for good.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
The 18 biggest winners this spring
Tried to tune out spring training? Well, you may have missed some noteworthy developments....
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
March Surprise: Tatis joining Padres
The Padres continued their aggressive offseason, with top prospect Fernando Tatis reportedly...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Paddack looks like first must-add player
Padres pitching prospect Chris Paddack has shot up draft boards in recent weeks. Here's why...