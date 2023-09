Little's contract was purchased from Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register reports.

Little, 23, began the season at High-A South Bend but has made it all the way up to the majors after posting a 2.12 ERA and 105:42 K:BB over 63.2 innings across three levels. The hard-throwing lefty reliever will be making his major-league debut when he gets into a game.