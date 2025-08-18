The Cubs recalled Little from Triple-A Iowa on Monday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Little will rejoin the Cubs for the first time since April, after he walked four of the six batters he faced in his lone relief appearance for the big club before being optioned to Triple-A. Since joining Iowa, Little has been one of the affiliate's more productive relievers, logging a 2.66 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 53:24 K:BB in 44 innings over 31 appearances. He'll be ticketed for low-leverage work out of the Chicago bullpen.