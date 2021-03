Rodriguez (biceps) is listed among the available relievers for Wednesday's spring game against the Giants, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez suffered a right biceps strain in March 2020 that forced him to miss all of last season, but he's now healthy and could make his spring debut Wednesday. The right-hander could contend for a major-league bullpen spot after posting a 3.45 ERA and 65:17 K:BB over 47 innings with High-A Myrtle Beach in 2019.