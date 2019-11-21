Play

Cubs' Manuel Rodriguez: Contract selected by Cubs

Rodriguez was added to the Cubs' 40-man roster Wednesday.

The move protects the 23-year-old righty from being exposed in the Rule 5 draft. Rodriguez had a 7.59 ERA at Low-A South Bend in 2018, but he took a major step forward last season with High-A Myrtle Beach, posting a 3.45 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 65:17 K:BB over 47 frames.

