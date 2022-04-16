Rodriguez is dealing with a strained right elbow, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Rodriguez earned mentions as a darkhorse closer candidate during spring training but failed to crack the Opening Day roster. He's now dealing with a potentially significant injury after making just two appearances for Triple-A Iowa. His expected return timeline should become clearer following further tests.
