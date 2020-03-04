Rodriguez is out indefinitely after he was diagnosed with a Grade 2 right biceps strain following an MRI earlier this week, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The Cubs are still mapping out a rehab schedule for the hard-throwing righty, but given the nature of the injury, he appears likely to open the 2020 campaign on the minor-league injured list. Rodriguez is expected to be assigned to Double-A Tennessee at the conclusion of spring training.