Cubs' Manuel Rodriguez: Exits with right biceps discomfort
Rodriguez left Sunday's game against the Mariners with right bicep discomfort, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
The 23-year-old sailed a fastball against the third hitter he faced during the sixth inning Sunday before alerting the dugout of an issue with his right arm. Rodriguez has been scheduled to receive further evaluation Monday.
