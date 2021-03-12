Rodriguez was optioned to Double-A Tennessee on Friday.
The 24-year-old missed all of 2020 with a right biceps strain and will open 2021 at the Double-A level. Rodriguez last pitched in 2019 and posted a 3.45 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 65:17 K:BB over 47 innings at High-A.
