Rodriguez was placed on the 7-day minor-league injured list for an unspecified reason Thursday, Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register reports.
Rodriguez allowed four runs in two innings during his first two relief appearances at Triple-A Iowa this year, but he's now dealing with an injury that will force him to miss at least a week. The nature of the issue isn't yet clear, and a timetable for his return isn't known.
