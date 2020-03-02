Cubs' Manuel Rodriguez: Set for MRI
Rodriguez will undergo an MRI on his right biceps, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Rodriguez left his outing Sunday against Seattle with what was originally called right biceps discomfort. The Cubs are evidently fairly concerned with the injury, which makes sense, as biceps issues are sometimes the precursor to a lengthy absence. Rodriguez's timeline should become clear once the results of his MRI are known.
