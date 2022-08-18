Rodriguez (elbow) gave up an earned run on two hits while striking out two in an inning of relief Wednesday in his rehab appearance for Triple-A Iowa.

Rodriguez has been sidelined nearly all season with a right elbow strain, which he developed in mid-April during his second appearance of the 2022 campaign with Iowa. In a procedural move, the Cubs called Rodriguez up June 1 and placed him on the 60-day injured list the same day, so he'll need to be added back to the 40-man roster once his 30-day rehab window ends. Rodriguez started the rehab assignment Aug. 9 and made two appearances in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League before he was transferred to Iowa, so he could remain on the IL until the second week of September.