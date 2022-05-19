Stroman (illness) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list ahead of his start against the Diamondbacks on Thursday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The 31-year-old has been on the COVID-19 injured list since testing positive for the virus May 8, but he's cleared MLB's testing protocols and will rejoin the rotation Thursday. Stroman delivered his best start of the season his last time out May 1 with seven scoreless innings, and he could have some workload limitations in his first start back from the shelf.