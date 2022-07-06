Stroman (shoulder) returned from his rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa and is scheduled to throw a bullpen session in front of the Cubs' coaching and training staffs in the next couple of days before the team determines his next step, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Stroman has been on the 15-day injured list since early June with right shoulder inflammation and didn't look particularly sharp in his rehab outing with Iowa on Sunday, as he was tagged for five earned runs on seven hits and one walk. With that in mind, it wouldn't be surprising if the Cubs opted to send Stroman out for a second rehab start so that he get more stretched out and hopefully tighten up his command. Expect more definitive word on Stroman's next steps to come by the weekend.