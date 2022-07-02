Stroman (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa on Sunday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Stroman has been throwing consistently over the last week, and he reached 40 pitches during a bullpen session last Saturday before throwing 36 pitches in a live batting practice session Tuesday. The right-hander threw another bullpen Friday and has now been cleared to return to game action with the Triple-A club. It's not yet clear how many rehab starts he'll require, but he's closing in on a return.