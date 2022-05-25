Stroman (2-4) allowed two runs on four hits across five innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Reds. He walked two and struck out eight.

The Cubs scored three runs in the first inning and 11 in the game, so Stroman got plenty of run support in an easy win while also recording a new season high in strikeouts. The righty started the season slowly and his ERA is still a bit high at 4.71, but he's been better lately with a 2.35 ERA across his past four starts, and he's gone 2-2 in that stretch. Considering Stroman posted a 3.02 ERA across 33 starts with the Mets in 2021, fantasy managers should expect more of the same moving forward. He'll look to keep it rolling in his next scheduled start Monday as part of a doubleheader against the Brewers.