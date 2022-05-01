Stroman (1-3) tossed seven scoreless innings to earn the win Sunday against the Brewers. He allowed two hits and a walk while striking out five.

The Brewers came into Sunday's contest on a five-game winning streak and had scored 38 runs in that span, so Stroman's first win with the Cubs was certainly impressive. He also outdueled 2021 Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, who allowed only two runs across his seven innings. Stroman has gotten off to a slow start with a 5.13 ERA through five starts, though his last two outings have been better, allowing just two earned runs across 13 innings. The righty will look to keep it rolling in his next scheduled start Saturday against the Dodgers.