Stroman (4-4) allowed two runs on four hits across eight innings to pick up the win Wednesday against the Mets. He walked two and struck out three.

Stroman only needed 88 pitches to complete eight innings, as he pitched efficiently and kept New York hitters off balance all night. The righty struggled two starts ago against the Twins, allowing six runs over 2.2 innings, but he's allowed just three total runs over 14 innings in his two subsequent outings. That's allowed Stroman to lower his season ERA to a strong 2.95. He'll look to keep rolling in his next appearance, which is tentatively set for Monday against the Rays.