Stroman (6-7) earned the win Sunday, allowing no runs on five hits and two walks over six innings against the Reds. He struck out seven.

Stroman finished the season on a high note with his second scoreless outing since the beginning of September and fourth straight quality start. Additionally, his seven punchouts on the day were tied for his second highest of the season. In 25 starts this season, Stroman maintained a 3.50 ERA with six wins over 138.2 innings.