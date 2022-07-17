Stroman did not factor into the decision in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader, allowing one run on one hit and two walks over 4.1 innings against the Mets. He struck out six.

The right-hander pitched well against one of his former teams, but manager David Ross lifted Stroman at 83 pitches in what was Stroman's second start back from a shoulder injury. He was limited to just 59 pitches in his return. With this gradual progression, we should expect the reins to come off for the most part shortly after the All-Star break.