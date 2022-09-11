Stroman (3-7) took the loss Saturday, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk over four innings against the Giants. He struck out four.

All of the damage was done in the second inning, with San Francisco scoring four runs on four hits, a walk and a balk. Three of the four hits Stroman allowed in the frame went for extra bases, including Joey Bart's two-run home run. Stroman has a 3.91 ERA this season but only three wins in 21 starts. As a low-strikeout pitcher, he's susceptible to getting BABIP'd on occasion.