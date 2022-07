Stroman and the Cubs won't play Friday against the Mets after the game was postponed due to inclement weather.

Friday's matchup will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday. Stroman will start the first game of the twin bill while Drew Smyly takes the mound in the nightcap, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. The right-hander returned from the injured list last Saturday and tossed four scoreless innings against the Dodgers.