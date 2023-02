Stroman will start for the Cubs in their Cactus League opener Saturday against the Giants, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Stroman will probably also get the nod on Opening Day of the regular season with Kyle Hendricks (shoulder) ticketed for an early IL stint. Stroman signed a three-year, $71 million free-agent contract with Chicago in December 2021 and went on to register a solid 3.50 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 119:36 K:BB over 138.2 innings (25 starts) in the first year of that deal.