Stroman (shoulder) threw four scoreless innings Saturday versus the Dodgers. He allowed two hits and one walk while striking out three, and he didn't factor in the decision.

Stroman missed a month with right shoulder inflammation. He was limited in this appearance, throwing 59 pitches (37 strikes), though he was effective after his stint on the injured list. It's an encouraging return for the right-hander, who still owns a mediocre 4.91 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 48:13 K:BB through 51.1 innings in 10 starts this year. He's projected for a home start versus the Mets next weekend, though it's likely he'll still be working on a pitch count for that outing as he continues to stretch out to a full workload.