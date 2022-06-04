Stroman (2-5) allowed nine runs on 10 hits across four innings to take the loss Friday against the Cardinals. He walked one and struck out seven.

Outside of the seven strikeouts, this was a disaster for Stroman, who saw his ERA rise to 5.32. It's the second time this year the righty has allowed at least seven earned runs in a start and the third time he's allowed at least five, though he has allowed two runs or fewer in his other six appearances, so there have been some positive signs. The Cubs were certainly expecting more consistent results, however, when they signed Stroman to a three-year, $71 million deal in the offseason. He'll look to turn things around in his next scheduled start, a tough matchup against the Yankees on the road Friday.