Stroman (shoulder) is expected to be activated from the injured list and start during the Cubs' weekend series against the Dodgers, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Stroman threw a bullpen session Thursday and apparently felt well after the activity. Drew Smyly (oblique) is also expected to be activated from the injured list this weekend, which likely means that both Matt Swarmer and Adrian Sampson will lose their rotation spot. Stroman has yet to get on track this season, as he has a 5.32 ERA and 1.23 WHIP across 47.1 frames.
