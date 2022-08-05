Stroman allowed three runs on five hits across 6.2 innings and did not factor into the decision in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Cardinals. He struck out six and did not walk a batter.

Stroman pitched well outside of the two home runs he allowed, continuing his solid run since returning from the injured list in early July. Over his past five starts, the righty has logged 27 innings while allowing just five earned runs. Stroman had a slow start to the season before missing a month with right shoulder inflammation, but he's now been able to whittle his ERA down to an even 4.00. He'll look to keep it up in his next scheduled start Tuesday against a Nationals squad that is now without sluggers Juan Soto and Josh Bell.