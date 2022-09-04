Stroman allowed just four hits and struck out five without walking a batter over seven scoreless innings, but he did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 2-0 loss to the Cardinals.

Stroman was excellent in a pitchers' duel with Miles Mikolas, but the Cubs failed to cash in any of their four baserunners. While Stroman is winless over his last seven outings, he's taken just one loss while posting a 3.29 ERA and 1.15 WHIP across 41 innings in that span. The strong stretch has trimmed his season ERA to 3.73 with a 1.17 WHIP and 90:29 K:BB through 108.2 innings across 20 starts this year. The right-hander is projected for a home start versus the Giants next weekend.