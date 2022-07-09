Stroman (shoulder) was activated from the 15-day injured list prior to his start Saturday against the Dodgers,Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Stroman had previously been announced as the Cubs' starter for Saturday's game, though he is now officially back after a month-long absence. He has a 5.32 ERA across 47.1 innings on the season, but his 45:12 K:BB indicates better results may be on the way.