Stroman was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday with right shoulder inflammation, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports. The move is retroactive to June 7.

Stroman wasn't listed among Chicago's probable starters for this weekend despite having Wednesday's start rained out, and the shoulder injury explains his absence. The right-hander apparently had the issue crop up while throwing in the bullpen during the rain delay, and he'll now be unavailable for the next two weeks. Wade Miley (shoulder) was activated from the injured list in a corresponding move and will slide into Stroman's spot in the rotation.