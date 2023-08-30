Stroman (ribs) did some long tossing Wednesday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The loss-tossing work marks the first time Stroman has done any throwing since he was diagnosed with a right rib cage cartilage fracture two weeks ago. It's clearly a significant step forward for the right-hander, but he's working with a tight window to return to the Cubs rotation before the end of the season. Stroman initially went on the 15-day injured list in early August with a hip issue.
