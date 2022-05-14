site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Marcus Stroman: Plays catch
RotoWire Staff
Stroman (undisclosed) played catch Saturday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Stroman has been on the COVID-19 injured list since Sunday. His expected return date is unclear, but the fact that he's ready for some activity suggests he may not miss too much more time.
