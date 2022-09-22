Stroman pitched six innings, surrendering three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out seven in Wednesday's win over the Marlins. He did not factor into the decision.

Stroman tossed four scoreless frames before giving up a double and two home runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, accounting for all the damage against him in the contest. The right-hander pitched well after being moved up to start Wednesday, logging his second consecutive quality start and third in his last four outings overall. Stroman has produced a 2.79 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with 22 strikeouts over 29 innings in his last five starts.