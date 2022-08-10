Stroman allowed four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six in five innings of a 6-5 loss Tuesday against Washington. He did not factor into the decision.

Stroman's kryptonite Tuesday was Keibert Ruiz, as the catcher took Stroman deep with a solo shot in the second and a three-run blast in the fourth. The home run ball has been a bit of an issue for the veteran this season as he's allowing 1.4 homers per nine innings after allowing less than one per nine across his first seven seasons. After an excellent July where he gave up only two runs in four starts, the 31-year-old has allowed seven runs, including four homers, in 11.2 innings in August. He'll likely make his next start against the Nationals again, early next week in Washington.