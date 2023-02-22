Stroman figures to begin the season as the Cubs' No. 1 starter with Kyle Hendricks (shoulder) likely opening the year on the injured list, Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic report.

Stroman may have been the No. 1 starter even with Hendricks healthy, but the latter's shoulder injury should cement things. The Cubs did add Jameson Taillon in the offseason, though he figures to slot in as the No. 2 starter. Stroman finished 2022 with a 3.50 ERA and 119 strikeouts across 138.2 innings in his first season in Chicago.