Stroman (5-7) earned the win Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk with six strikeouts over seven innings in a 2-1 victory over the Phillies.

Stroman held the Phillies in check most of the night as the only damage came via an RBI double off the bat of Bryce Harper in the sixth inning. The veteran has thrown seven innings in two of his last three starts and recorded a quality start in all three of those. Over his last 10 starts, Stroman owns a healthy 3.25 ERA but only two wins. He next tentatively lines up to face Cincinnati this weekend.