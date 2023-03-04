Stroman should be in line to start for the Cubs on Opening Day after pitching in the World Baseball Classic, though Chicago manager David Ross hasn't set his rotation in stone, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

With Kyle Hendricks (shoulder) on the shelf, Stroman is the natural candidate to lead Chicago's rotation to begin the season and potentially all year. The righty will pitch for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic before returning to the Cubs. He registered a solid 3.50 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 2022, though he only struck out 119 batters across 138.2 innings. That's in line with his career norms, as Stroman has never been a huge source of strikeouts.